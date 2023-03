Fletcher (abdomen) remains out of the Angels' starting lineup for Tuesday night's Freeway Series game against the Dodgers.

Fletcher came down with some abdominal tightness over the weekend and hasn't played in a live game since last Friday, but he did say he should be available off the bench in Tuesday's exhibition finale at Angel Stadium. Which would put him on track to be ready for Opening Day. The 28-year-old projects to operate as an active utility infielder this year in Anaheim.