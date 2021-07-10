Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Fletcher didn't waste any time making sure his torrid streak would continue another day, as he led off the contest with a solo shot to left field. He went on to collect two more base knocks, making four straight games in which he has collected multiple hits. Fletcher's current 22-game overall hitting streak is the longest in the majors this season and the longest by an Angel since Garret Anderson's 23-game streak in 2008, per MLB Stats. Over the course of his streak, Fletcher is batting .427 with 17 runs and 11 RBI.