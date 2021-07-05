Fletcher went went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Orioles.

Fletcher wasted little time ensuring that his hitting streak -- the longest in the American League this season -- would go on another day, belting a double to left field to lead off the Angels' half of the first inning. He subsequently came around to score the game's first run on Jared Walsh's double. Over the streak, Fletcher is slashing .380/.405/.479 with seven doubles, eight RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base.