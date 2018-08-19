Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Rangers.

Fletcher stepped into the box with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, and proceeded to drive in all three baserunners with a double off of Martin Perez. The rookie has taken over at second base for the Halos, starting 16 of the club's 17 contests in August. Fletcher isn't providing much in terms of power (.357 slugging percentage), but he should continue to get everyday opportunities to prove his worth down the stretch.