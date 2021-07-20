Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

Fletcher wasted no time getting back in the hit column after Sunday's goose egg with a leadoff double against Cole Irvin. The 27-year-old would reach base two more times but never scored as the team struggled mightily with runners in scoring position despite tallying eight hits. Fletcher remains one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball. He's logged multi-hit performances in eight of his last 10 games, raising his slash line to .316/.343/.399 with 24 extra-base hits, 38 RBI, 54 runs scored, four steals and a 15:40 BB:K over 373 plate appearances.