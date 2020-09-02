Fletcher (ankle) isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Padres.
Even though the Angels had an off day Tuesday, Fletcher will miss a second consecutive game after spraining his ankle Sunday. Luis Rengifo will serve as the second baseman Wednesday.
