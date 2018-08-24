Fletcher (knee) will bat second and play second base Friday against the Astros, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Fletcher exited Wednesday's matchup against the Diamondbacks early due to a left knee contusion, but after a scheduled off day Thursday, he's healthy enough to play in the series opener. Over Fletcher's last 10 games, he's batting .375 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI.

