Fletcher (hamstring) will not travel with the club for its upcoming series with the Athletics, and he may not return before the season ends, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fletcher was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring after coming up lame on his lone hit Sunday. The Halos' second baseman will be re-evaluated Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the rookie shut down with just 12 games left on the schedule. Kaleb Cowart -- who entered Sunday's contest in place of Fletcher -- should absorb the majority of starts at the keystone.