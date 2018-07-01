Angels' David Fletcher: Settling in as primary third baseman
Fletcher will start at third base and bat ninth Sunday against the Orioles.
Following his mid-June promotion, Fletcher looked to be in store for a short-side platoon role at third base with Luis Valbuena, but the rookie has since emerged as the primary option at the position. After going 8-for-27 (.296 average) through the first 12 games of his big-league career, Fletcher will earn his third consecutive start against a right-handed pitcher while Valbuena rides the pine. With Fletcher acquitting himself well in the first two games of the series with three hits and three RBI in seven at-bats and Valbuena finishing June with a .163 average, it appears the 24-year-old could have a decent amount of leash in a full-time role as the Angels look to replace Zack Cozart (shoulder), who has been ruled out for the season.
