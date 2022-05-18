Fletcher (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is expected to miss multiple months after undergoing surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs last week, so it's not a major surprise he was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Fletcher will be eligible to be activated in mid-July, but his recovery timeline likely won't come into focus until he's able to resume baseball activities.

More News