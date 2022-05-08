The Angels placed Fletcher on the injured list Sunday with a left hip strain.

Fletcher was previously sidelined for two and a half weeks earlier this season with the same hip issue before returning from the IL on April 29. He appeared in only nine games before succumbing to the injury again, however, making it likely that he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days once again. According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, the 27-year-old is scheduled to meet with a specialist in the coming days to determine if surgery is necessary to treat the injury. If Fletcher does require a procedure, he said he wouldn't expect to miss the rest of the season, though a multi-month absence would likely be on the table. His absence should pave the way for Tyler Wade to see steady work at the keystone.