Angels' David Fletcher: Sitting on short side of platoon at third
Fletcher didn't start Tuesday's contest, going 0-for-1 off the bench in a 9-3 win over the Mariners.
Shohei Ohtani's return from the disabled list as a hitter has created a platoon at third between Luis Valbuena and Fletcher. The rookie has been relegated to pinch-hitting duties in three of the Angels' last four contests, with his only start coming against a southpaw. Fletcher is slashing .276/.323/.345 in 62 plate appearances, but his fantasy value is limited on the short side of a platoon.
