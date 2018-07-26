Angels' David Fletcher: Starts at keystone Wednesday
Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 11-3 win over the White Sox.
Fletcher got a rare start at second base while Ian Kinsler received a day of rest. The rookie has started 11 consecutive games for the Halos, but a good chunk of those starts were due to Albert Pujols' stay on the disabled list. With the latter back in action, Fletcher will have to outplay Luis Valbuena at the hot corner in order to continue his recent run of playing time.
More News
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Goes 3-for-5 in win•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Hits first major-league homer•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Sitting on short side of platoon at third•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Out again Saturday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...