Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Athletics.

Fletcher doubled home a run in the sixth inning, cutting the Angels' deficit to two runs. He's evidently been seeing the baseball well of late, as he's now pieced together a modest six-game hitting streak. Fletcher is 11-for-23 with three extra-base hits and three RBI over that stretch.

