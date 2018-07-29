Angels' David Fletcher: Takes over at third
Fletcher started and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over Seattle.
There was concern that the rookie would fall on the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with Luis Valbuena following Albert Pujols' return from the disabled list last week, but Fletcher has put the position battle to rest by making his 11th consecutive start. The 24-year-old isn't providing much pop this season (.394 slugging percentage), but he is batting .294 and should build on his 12 runs scored while batting leadoff against southpaws and ninth (effectively the "second leadoff" hitter) against righties.
More News
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Starts at keystone Wednesday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Goes 3-for-5 in win•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Hits first major-league homer•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Sitting on short side of platoon at third•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Out again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?