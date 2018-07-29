Fletcher started and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over Seattle.

There was concern that the rookie would fall on the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with Luis Valbuena following Albert Pujols' return from the disabled list last week, but Fletcher has put the position battle to rest by making his 11th consecutive start. The 24-year-old isn't providing much pop this season (.394 slugging percentage), but he is batting .294 and should build on his 12 runs scored while batting leadoff against southpaws and ninth (effectively the "second leadoff" hitter) against righties.