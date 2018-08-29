Fletcher went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

Fletcher has started five consecutive games since suffering a knee contusion last Wednesday. The rookie infielder hasn't provided much in terms of power or speed in the majors this year, but he has demonstrated solid contact skills (.278 batting average), resulting in 26 runs and 22 RBI while batting in the top third of the order.