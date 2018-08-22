Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Fletcher singled home a run in the third inning and came around to score in the frame, then later provided a game-tying triple with two outs in the seventh. The 24-year-old is riding a seven-game hitting streak -- with multi-hit efforts in five of those -- to bring his slash line to .278/.321/.381.