Fletcher is lined up to start at second base following Ian Kinsler's trade to the Red Sox on Monday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fletcher had already gained an everyday role at third base, but Monday's trade will allow to infielder to serve as the Halos' everyday second baseman. The 24-year-old has yet to develop the power he showed in the minors this year (.559 slugging percentage with Triple-A Salt Lake) in the majors, but he has been able to maintain a .298 batting average over 37 games. Fletcher has already logged 33 games at third base, and he should add second-base eligibility next season so long as he stays healthy for the remainder of the 2018 campaign.