Daniel (shoulder) struck out six while allowing two hits and no walks over six scoreless innings in his latest rehab start Tuesday with Single-A Inland Empire.

Daniel remains on the Angels' 60-day injured list, but his 30-day rehab window will come to a close at the end of the month and he's expected to soon be activated and assigned to either Triple-A Salt Lake or Double-A Rocket City. The right-hander has had little trouble regaining his command and control as he works his way back from the shoulder strain that has sidelined him since spring training. Through five rehab outings between stops with Inland Empire and the Angels' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, Daniel has submitted an 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 27:2 K:BB over 20 innings.