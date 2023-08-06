Daniel (shoulder) began a minor-league rehab stint with the Angels' Arizona Complex League team Aug. 1, and he's thus far allowed one run on four hits and posted a 9:0 K:BB over five innings spanning two starts.

Daniel opened the regular season on the 60-day IL due to a right shoulder strain, and he only recently began pitching in minor-league games. The results have so far been impressive despite the level of competition, and in Daniel's most recent outing he struck out seven batters in three scoreless frames. The 26-year-old has been a starter throughout his minor-league tenure, but he'd likely work out of the bullpen if given the chance to make his major-league debut before the end of the current campaign.