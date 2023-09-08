Daniel had his contract selected by the Angels on Thursday.
Daniel was expected to draw the start against the Guardians on Thursday, though Jhonathan Diaz will get the nod instead. It's still possible that Daniel will take the mound for multiple frames, however, as he's worked at least five innings in each of his last three appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake. In four starts at the level, he maintained a 1.77 ERA and 1.00 WHIP to go along with an impressive 28:5 K:BB across 20.1 innings.
