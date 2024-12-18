The Angels designated Daniel for assignment Wednesday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Chuckie Robinson, who was acquired in a trade Wednesday. Daniel, 27, made six starts for the Angels in 2024, posting a 6.23 ERA and 28:6 K:BB over 30.1 innings. He has a solid 25.8 percent strikeout rate in the minors, so it's possible Daniel will draw interest via trade or waivers.