Daniel (shoulder) struck out seven and scattered four hits and one walk over five shutout innings in his most recent rehab start Wednesday for Single-A Inland Empire.

Daniel, who has resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list all season with a right shoulder strain, has now completed four rehab starts. After beginning his assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 1 and tossing two frames that day, Daniel has since added an inning to his workloads in each of his subsequent three starts, all of which have come at Inland Empire. He'll likely eventually move on to a higher-level affiliate before his 30-day rehab window comes to a close, but expect the Angels to option him to the minors rather than keeping him on the 26-man active roster once he's reinstated from the IL.