Daniel pitched three scoreless innings in relief against Cleveland on Thursday, allowing two hits while issuing three walks and striking out one batter.

Daniel got the call to the big leagues after notching a 1.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB across 20.1 innings over four starts with Triple-A Inland Empire. The right-hander was a bit wild with three walks and a wild pitch in his major-league debut, but he worked out of a few jams to hold the Guardians scoreless while throwing a team-high 66 pitches in a bullpen game for Los Angeles. It's unclear if Daniel will remain in a bulk-relief role moving forward, and it's possible that he heads back to the minors whenever Chase Silseth (concussion) is able to return to the mound.