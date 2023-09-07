The Angels will recall Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Blum implies that Daniel is likely to start Thursday against the Guardians, as the Angels currently don't have a starter listed for the series opener. Daniel has been limited to just six rehab starts this season after coming back from a shoulder injury, but he's been excellent in those outings with a 1.78 ERA and 37:5 K:BB over 25.1 innings between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Single-A Inland Empire. He had been slated to start Thursday for Salt Lake, but the Halos have a need for a sixth starter, so he'll take the ball with the big club instead. Daniel was on the Angels' active roster briefly last season but didn't make an appearance, so he'll be making his major-league debut Thursday.