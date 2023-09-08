Daniel pitched three scoreless relief innings Thursday in the Angels' 3-2 win over the Guardians, allowing two hits while issuing three walks and striking out one batter.

Despite having not pitched in the high minors this season after spending most of the campaign on the Angels' 60-day injured list while recovering from a shoulder strain, Daniel got the call to the big club Thursday after he posted a 1.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB across 20.1 innings over his final four rehab starts with Single-A Inland Empire. The right-hander was a bit wild with three walks and a wild pitch in his major-league debut, but he worked out of a few jams to hold the Guardians scoreless while throwing a team-high 66 pitches in a bullpen game for Los Angeles. It's unclear if Daniel will remain in a bulk-relief role moving forward, and it's possible that he heads back to the minors whenever Chase Silseth (concussion) is able to return from the 7-day injured list.