Daniel (shoulder) struck out 10 and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in his latest rehab start Tuesday for Single-A Inland Empire.

Daniel made the sixth start of his rehab assignment Tuesday and his fourth in a row in the California League, where he's produced a 1.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP while striking out 28 over 20.1 innings. With the right-hander's 30-day rehab window nearing its end, he should be activated from the Angels' 60-day injured list within the next few days. However, since the 26-year-old right-hander has yet to make his MLB debut, the Angels may not be willing to include him in the big-league rotation right away and could instead option him to either Double-A Rocket City or Triple-A Salt Lake upon his reinstatement.