McGuire was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander, who was just acquired by the Halos on June 9, will likely settle into mop-up duty left behind by the demoted Eduardo Paredes. McGuire carries a 6.48 ERA in 8.1 major-league innings this season but showed promise in eight starts for Toronto's Triple-A Buffalo (3.22 ERA, 8.1 K/9, 3.8 BB/9) before swapping organizations.

