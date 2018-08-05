Angels' Deck McGuire: Called up for spot start
The Angels recalled McGuire from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
McGuire will pick up his fourth start of the season in the majors after the Angels required a replacement in the rotation for the injured Tyler Skaggs (hip). Skaggs, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, said he only expects to miss one start due to the left adductor strain, so McGuire could transition to a bullpen role or head back to the minors after taking the hill Sunday. Over his 25 innings in the big leagues in 2018, McGuire has surrendered 17 earned runs on 25 hits -- including eight home runs -- and 15 walks.
