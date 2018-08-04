McGuire is likely to be called up Sunday to make a spot start in Cleveland in place of Tyler Skaggs (adductor), Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs is only expected to miss one start, so McGuire will likely not be up long. The 29-year-old has a 6.12 ERA in 25 major-league innings this season, leaving little reason to believe he'll be a capable fantasy fill-in.