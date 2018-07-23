McGuire covered 1.1 scoreless innings in relief Sunday in the Angels' 14-5 win over the Astros. He gave up one hit and two walks in the 35-pitch appearance.

McGuire's previous appearance came July 15 against the Dodgers, when he started a bullpen game for the Angels in the two sides' final game before the All-Star break. With the Angels welcoming back Nick Tropeano (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, McGuire was bumped from the rotation and looks set to stick around in a long-relief role with the big club for the time being.