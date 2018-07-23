Angels' Deck McGuire: Moves back to bullpen
McGuire covered 1.1 scoreless innings in relief Sunday in the Angels' 14-5 win over the Astros. He gave up one hit and two walks in the 35-pitch appearance.
McGuire's previous appearance came July 15 against the Dodgers, when he started a bullpen game for the Angels in the two sides' final game before the All-Star break. With the Angels welcoming back Nick Tropeano (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, McGuire was bumped from the rotation and looks set to stick around in a long-relief role with the big club for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...