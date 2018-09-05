McGuire was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

McGuire will rejoin the big-league team after shuttling back and forth between Los Angeles and the minors throughout the past month. Across 16 appearances in the majors this year, he's logged a rough 6.47 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with a 27:20 K:BB in 32 innings. He will likely be deployed in low-leverage spots.