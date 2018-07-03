McGuire was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

McGuire was roughed up during his first big-league start of the season against Baltimore on Sunday, allowing five earned runs in just 3.1 innings of work. With the Angels' staff wearing thin due to injuries, there was a chance for McGuire to remain in the rotation for more than one turn, but manager Mike Scioscia decided to go a different route. Look for him to continue getting regular starts at the Triple-A level as he remains a candidate for a spot start moving forward.