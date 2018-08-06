Angels' Deck McGuire: Sent back to minors
McGuire was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
McGuire will head back to the minors after allowing three runs while recording just one out during his start against the Indians on Sunday. The 29-year-old now owns a brutal 7.41 ERA across 17 innings with the Angels this season. Jose Miguel Fernandez will take his place on the active roster as the Angels look to add an additional bench bat with Mike Trout still nursing a wrist contusion.
More News
-
Angels' Deck McGuire: Turns in short outing vs. Indians•
-
Angels' Deck McGuire: Called up for spot start•
-
Angels' Deck McGuire: Expected to make spot start•
-
Angels' Deck McGuire: Sent down to Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Deck McGuire: Moves back to bullpen•
-
Angels' Deck McGuire: Struggles in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...