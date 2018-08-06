McGuire was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

McGuire will head back to the minors after allowing three runs while recording just one out during his start against the Indians on Sunday. The 29-year-old now owns a brutal 7.41 ERA across 17 innings with the Angels this season. Jose Miguel Fernandez will take his place on the active roster as the Angels look to add an additional bench bat with Mike Trout still nursing a wrist contusion.

