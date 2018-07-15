McGuire will start for the Angels on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

McGuire returned to the big-league roster Wednesday and will toe the rubber for Sunday's clash with the Dodgers, the final contest before the All-Star break. He's recorded a 6.10 ERA in nine appearances (two starts) combined with the Halos and Blue Jays in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories