McGuire will start the Angels' game Sunday against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

McGuire returned to the big-league roster Wednesday and made a one-inning relief appearance the same day. Though he'll technically pitch on only three days' rest, McGuire shouldn't face any strict limitations after having previously made 10 starts between the majors and minors this season. He'll assume the rotation spot of Garrett Richards (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and will soon be slated for season-ending Tommy John surgery.