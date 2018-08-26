McGuire was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

McGuire was recalled 10 days ago to replace Hansel Robles on the active roster, but with Robles returning, McGuire was no longer needed in the big leagues. He'll head back to the minors for a brief amount of time before likely returning when rosters expand in September.

