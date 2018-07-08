Angels' Deck McGuire: Strikes out six in three innings
McGuire allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six over three scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.
The 29-year-old induced 10 swinging strikes on 61 pitches. He had given up eight runs over 8.1 innings in his first three appearances with the Angels, and he also struggled with Toronto to begin the year. This was a step in the right direction and may afford McGuire some more spot starts down the road, but it looks like McGuire will be headed to the bullpen or Triple-A Salt Lake for the time being with Tyler Skaggs (groin) set to return next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?