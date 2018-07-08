McGuire allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six over three scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.

The 29-year-old induced 10 swinging strikes on 61 pitches. He had given up eight runs over 8.1 innings in his first three appearances with the Angels, and he also struggled with Toronto to begin the year. This was a step in the right direction and may afford McGuire some more spot starts down the road, but it looks like McGuire will be headed to the bullpen or Triple-A Salt Lake for the time being with Tyler Skaggs (groin) set to return next week.