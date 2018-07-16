Angels' Deck McGuire: Struggles in no-decision
McGuire allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings Sunday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.
The Dodgers did their damage against McGuire in the second inning, led by a solo home run by Yasmani Grandal. McGuire has struggled mightily in three starts this season, allowing 11 earned runs across 10.1 innings, and he now has a 6.46 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 23.2 innings.
