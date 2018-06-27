Angels' Deck McGuire: Tabbed as Sunday's starter
McGuire will start Sunday's game in Baltimore, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
John Lamb was placed on the disabled list with shoulder and elbow inflammation, so McGuire, who was recalled from Triple-A last week, will get the spot start. He logged four innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out one, in his last appearance on Tuesday after Lamb left with the injury. McGuire only threw 55 pitches in that appearance, but he was up to 92 pitches in a Triple-A start on June 7, so it's possible he goes deep enough to qualify for the win. The 29-year-old journeyman has a 4.33 ERA and 5.58 xFIP in 27 MLB innings, so expectations should be tempered. The Angels currently have seven MLB starting pitchers on the disabled list, so it's possible McGuire can stick in the rotation if he turns in even a middling performance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...