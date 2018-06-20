The Rangers traded McGruire to the Angels for cash considerations or a player-to-be-named Tuesday.

McGuire was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday and now heads to his third organisation since being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on June 9. The 28-year-old will report to Triple-A Salt Lake, a level where he has a 4.08 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 46.1 innings this season.

