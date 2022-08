Guzman has gone 1-for-7 with three walks and five strikeouts in two games for Single-A Inland Empire since receiving a promotion Thursday from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Signed for $2 million out of the Dominican Republic in January 2021, the 18-year-old infielder didn't make his professional debut until June, when ACL play began. He earned the bump up to a full-season affiliate after slashing .286/.341/.422 with a 7.2 percent walk rate in 211 plate appearances in rookie ball.