Angels' Deolis Guerra: Dropped from 40-man
Guerra was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
Guerra served multiple stints of low-leverage work in the Angels' bullpen during the 2017 season, posting a pedestrian 4.68 ERA over 25 innings. He'll kick off the 2018 campaign with Salt Lake if he accepts his assignment.
