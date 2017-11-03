Guerra was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Guerra served multiple stints of low-leverage work in the Angels' bullpen during the 2017 season, posting a pedestrian 4.68 ERA over 25 innings. He'll kick off the 2018 campaign with Salt Lake if he accepts his assignment.

