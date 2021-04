Fowler was carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury in the second inning of Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fowler went down after going awkwardly into second base in the second inning against Toronto. Trainers appeared to be examining his left leg, and Fowler had to be helped to the cart that took him off the field. The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet known.