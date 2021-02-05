Fowler was traded to the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Fowler has spent the last four seasons in St. Louis, but will now head to the fifth franchise of his career. Entering his age-35 season, Fowler has been inconsistent with his production at the plate in recent campaigns and has also not registered as a strong fielder according to most defensive metrics. Even so, he should offer a stabilizing presence in the Angels' outfield and projects to start in right field to begin the 2021 season.
