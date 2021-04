Angels manager Joe Maddon said Friday that he doesn't think Fowler (knee) will need to go on the injured list, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fowler had to be carted off the field in the second inning of Friday's win over the Blue Jays, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Fowler should be considered day-to-day, and Juan Lagares could fill in as the right fielder if Fowler is held out of the lineup in the coming days.