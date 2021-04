Fowler was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Fowler wasn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after he was carted off the field, but he'll miss at least 10 days after he was diagnosed with a left knee sprain. Juan Lagares should start in right field against left-handed pitchers in Fowler absence, but manager Joe Maddon said that Jose Rojas and Jared Walsh could also see time in right field, Ardaya reports.