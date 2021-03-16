Fowler is slated to be the Angels' starting right fielder this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Fowler came over from the Cardinals in a February trade, and the Angels intend to have him hold down the right-field position until top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh are ready to permanently join the big-league outfield. Fowler is hitting just .167 (3-for-18) in Cactus League play, but his starting job appears to be secure.