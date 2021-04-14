Fowler (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The 35-year-old has already been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, so it was only a matter of time before he moved to the 60-day IL. Fowler will undergo surgery sometime in the near future and will face a 6-to-9 month recovery. Jon Jay had his contract selected from the taxi squad with Justin Upton dealing with back stiffness and Juan Lagares (calf) also on the injured list.
