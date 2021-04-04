Fowler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Fowler started each of the Angels' first three games, going 1-for-10 with a run scored. He'll cede right field to Juan Lagares in the series finale.
More News
-
Angels' Dexter Fowler: Projected as everyday starter•
-
Angels' Dexter Fowler: Headed to Angels•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Scores twice in win•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Singles in return to action•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Activated from COVID-19 IL•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Joining club in Kansas City•